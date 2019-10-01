Premiere: Pet Deaths - 'Wind Up Bird'

Pet Deaths met by accident, a project that formed when London-based musical duo of Graeme Martin and Liam Karima almost literally stumbled across each other.

Meeting in Ladbroke Grove in 2017, the project fuses drifting guitar loops, jazz-tinges, and atmospheric percussion.

New album 'to the top of the hiIl and roll...' lands on August 30th, a new space for Pet Deaths to explore fresh ideas.

Liam Karima's breathy vocals elicit a warm reaction, and the singer builds on this by directing the visuals himself.

The stop motion painted backdrops are delicately layered - much like Pet Deaths' arrangement - and provide some astral wonder as the track unfolds.

Tune in now.

'to the top of the hill and roll...' will be released on August 30th - order LINK. Catch Pet Deaths at the following shows:

August

31 London Rough Trade East

September

3 London The Lexington

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.