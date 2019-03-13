Premiere: PAINT - 'Wash'

Pedrum Siadatian has been a member of Allah-Las since the group's inception, helping to push them to higher and higher acclaim.

2016's 'Calico Review' was a superb record, but it also marked the start of something quite different, with Pedrum finding his creativity drawn in different angles.

Crafting off piste song sketches that just didn't fit the band, he began using the name PAINT to cover these vignettes.

New album 'Paint' represents plenty of firsts for the songwriter: it's his first solo record with his first solo recordings of his first solo songs.

Taken from the record, 'Wash' is a curious pebble of a song, brushed in different ways, illuminated by distinct, unusual patterns.

We're able to share the track and its visuals, further insight into PAINT's curious creativity.

Tune in now.

'Paint' is out now on Mexican Summer.

Photo Credit: Zach Lewis

