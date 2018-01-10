Premiere: Oh800 - 'Mission To Mars'

London three-piece Oh800 want to use nasty noises to make you move.

The band take their cue from early 80s New York, and the underground links between punk, dance culture, and the art world.

Think 99 Records, ESG, or Liquid Liquid, but given a very UK-centric overhaul from the independently minded three-piece.

Debut album 'Character Building' arrives on November 2nd, with the group also set to play a special London launch party.

We're able to share the full video for 'Mission To Mars', a blunt yet itchily infectious offering from the album.

The video neatly expands on Oh800's ethos - tune in now.

Catch Oh800 at London's Paper Dress Vintage on November 7th.

