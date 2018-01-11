Premiere: NULA - 'Front'

South East London future-R&B duo NULA have shared the visuals to their atmospheric tune, ‘Front’.

The deeply personal “resilient anthem” was released in October, and now the two have paired it with an equally personal video.

It’s a touching snapshot of the tender - sometimes bashful - friendships and crushes of youth, tracing school days and young inner city life.

‘Front’ is inspired by their struggles with self-confidence and mental health during past periods of depression. “Trying to keep up appearances, preserving your own individuality in the face of fear and rejection in the modern world is a constant struggle. This is a resilient anthem about keeping it real no matter what,” they say.

NULA - Nadiah Adu-Gyamfi and Luke Osborne - are best friends themselves, as well as long-term collaborators and writing partners, based in South London.

Their music is inspired by a transitional phase the pair have both gone through, covering themes of confidence, vulnerability and love stories, set in the surrounds of the inner city.

“The musical transaction we have together is so exciting,” Nadiah says. “We finally found that thing.”

They’ve put a part of ‘that thing’ into the new full video for ‘Front’, which we're able to share before anyone else.

Tune in below.

