Premiere: No Oil Paintings - 'Something Like The Truth'

Belfast's No Oil Paintings delve a little deeper than most.

Dark indie rock songwriting overlaid with some Americana flourishes, the group's debut album was a mature, imposing work.

Second EP 'Too Close To The Sun' is incoming, with the band continuing their musings on the complexities of the every day.

The Belfast group hone in on the vagaries of language, with Chris Kelly's sharply judged vocal exploring disconnect between people and the disillusion of 'fact' and 'truth'.

It's a stark return, with those warm bango elements adding subtle dashes of colour. The video, too, picks up on these themes, an intriguing, engrossing watch.

Tune in now.

