Premiere: Niki Moss - 'GP Motorcycle Racing'

Lisbon artist Niki Moss is ready to start something new.

Absorbing fresh sounds, the producer still remains true to those 60s and 70s samples that fired his imagination.

New single 'GP Motorcycle Racing' comes through Street Sounds, a London label who perpetually seek out fresh music.

The new track has a relentless pace, matching the old with the new until is dashes to the finish line. He comments:

"Motorcycle races are a thrilling experience to watch, it’s inspiring how these riders commit to overcome their humanity by achieving unnatural speeds at the cost of heavy risks. I felt the urge to come up with a song about it to include on the album. It was an exciting experience to write about what seems to be a lost subject in music..."

The video airs first on Clash - tune in now.

