Premiere: Newmoon - 'Let It End'

Antwerp group Newmoon are ready to set controls for the heart of the sun.

The band's noise rock debut album 'Space' landed in 2016, matching shoegaze influences to something more raw, more visceral.

Pitched somewhere between Ride, My Bloody Valentine or A Place To Bury Strangers, the group's sound also contains traces of former touring partners Nothing.

New single 'Let It End' is out on June 21st via PIAS Recordings, and it's a vital, caustic blast of white-out noise.

Looking back to the Millennial sounds that first inspired them, it's the sound of a bunch of musicians re-connecting with their roots.

“It’s inspired by alternative rock music of the 90’s and early 2000’s,” singer Bert Cannaerts explains, “it was written as an anthemic, uplifting and powerful song. Giving power to the listener, it aims to be a sort of mantra for people who feel like their situation might seem difficult to escape or hopeless.”

