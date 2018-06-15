Premiere: Natalie Reiss - 'Lo-Fi'

Natalie Reiss is pretty damn independent.

So independent, in fact, that she packed her bags, caught a flight, and moved from Australia, landing half-way round the world in London.

Leaving behind Triple J plaudits and blossoming hype she started all over again, beginning with last year's 'Good Intentions' single.

'Lo-Fi' is another step towards Natalie's debut EP, and the hazy, precocious songwriting is informed by those endless East London summers.

All burgeoning flirtations and espresso martinis, it's a cute, beautifully pieced together new single that effortlessly gets under your skin.

We've nabbed the visuals, steered by Natalie Reiss herself - tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.