Premiere: Mull Historical Society - 'Wakelines'

As a child Colin MacIntyre would wake up early and watch his father leave for work.

Growing up on a Hebridean island, his father would take a ferry to the mainland, leaving his family behind.

It's one of the songwriter's most potent early memories, something that underpins new album 'Wakelines'.

"He didn’t know I was watching. I missed him dreadfully," Colin recalls. "The songs are about family, and home, and how home, and islands, dreams, travel."

Returning to his Mull Historical Society moniker, the album takes the songwriter right back to the beginning, resulting in a fresh-sounding, charming series of songs.

"This is my eighth album, but it feels all about firsts. About going back. The first song I wrote for the album was ’14 Year Old Boy’. It tells the story of my first electric guitar being waded ashore to the isle of Mull, held high above the waves by my father, Kenny Macintyre. It was a Fender Telecaster guitar. Whenever I play the guitar even now I still expect an electric shock, to be plugged into the mainland, to be the 14 year-old boy again with his dreams, his sketched stageplots".

Out on September 21st, we're able to share the album's title track, a piece of wondrous melody set to revealing, pointed lyricism.

Currently working on two different books - one a memoir, one a children's title - Colin's use of language is beguiling to behold, a wonderfully picaresque achievement.

We're able to share the visuals - tune in below.

Catch Mull Historical Society at the following shows:

September

20 Glasgow CCA

21 Edinburgh Pleasance Bar

22 Aberdeen Lemon Tree

23 Sheffield Greystones

27 Bristol Louisana

28 Manchester Night & Day

29 Oxford Jericho Tavern

30 Newcastle Cluny

October

1 Leeds Brudenell

2 London Borderline (with Bernard Butler)

4 Brighton Prince Albert

6 Southampton Heartbreakers

27 Isle Of Mull Mull Theatre

