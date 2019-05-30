Premiere: Monster Florence - 'Fandino'

Monster Florence know how to make an impression.

The band smash down the boundaries, announce their presence, and then they're back out the door, leaving mayhem in their wake.

New single 'Fandino' is an explosive return, a bolshy, super-confident single that is already a key part of their live armament.

Out now, it's a summer-fresh release, Monster Florence putting their pedal to the metal on a release that recalls Blur's imperial phase.

Director Maria Pia Fanigliulo steers the visuals, a chaotic future-facing vision every bit as gripping as the music itself.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.