Premiere: Max Blansjaar - 'You're Always On My Mind'

Max Blansjaar is still only 15 years old, still only just getting to grips with the rules.

Perhaps that's why he breaks them with such abandon, then. Deadpan, lo-fi pop tunes delivered with buzzsaw accuracy, his first release - 'Spit It Out!' - was pressed up on 50 cassettes by local label Beanie Tapes.

A work of stark, unassuming genius, it lashed together 21st century melodies to a keen eye for the past's more obscure elements.

'You're Always On My Mind' was a key moment on the EP, a potent pop mini-epic that refuses to pull its punches.

Reminiscent of everyone from early Beck through to King Krule, it's a fuzzy-buzzy delight with a curious stop-start melody.

The video finds Max playing with 35mm camera, the footage screwed up and slowed down as he patrols the aftermath of a party.

Max explains: “The lyrics are rooted largely in the same place as the music. I thought a bit about carelessness, about rules... that feeling of conscience versus instinct, in whatever context that may be. In hindsight though, it's just about sanity in general. Though, I reckon that's what all music as about.”

