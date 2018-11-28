Premiere: Maven Grace - 'My Heart Floats' (Will Gregory Remix)

When Maven Grace finished performing at Standon Calling this summer they probably didn't expect to find a legend waiting at the side of the stage.

But that's exactly what happened when none other than Bryan Ferry greeted them, and said that he loved their set.

It's a sign of their tumultuous year that the duo could attract such stellar attention, with their potent debut EP winning fans across the globe.

EP cut 'My Heart Floats' left a lot of space in its arrangement, and it's brooding atmosphere was perfectly placed for a remix.

Goldfrapp's Will Gregory is definitely a fan of Maven Grace, and eagerly agreed to pick apart the song, delivering something stark but playful.

Beautifully rendered, this rare remix from the Goldfrapp musician comes from a place of outright creativity.

He comments: “I don’t often do remixes, but this track really appealed to me. The original sounds were very detailed and meticulous so I enjoyed being given the freedom to strip everything back and build something new. The band were happy for me to take it wherever I wanted and all in all it was great to have such a free hand...”

Tune in now.

