Premiere: Marsicans - 'Pop-Ups (Sunny At The Weekend)'

Everything Marsicans place their name against seems to put a great big smile upon our face.

The band's joyous, zesty indie pop is tailor-made for summer, brightening up our grey days and perfectly reflecting the sunshine.

New single 'Pop-Ups (Sunny At The Weekend)' is a case in point. Ludicrously catchy, Marsicans poke fun at the false promises life offers you, while simultaneously also being drawn to them.

Marsicans singer and guitarist James Newbigging explains:

“I came back into the rehearsal room one day and found (drummer) Cale playing a riff on my guitar. When I got home from rehearsal with the riff stuck in my head, I was watching a film online and got a pop-up ad along the lines of 'Wow, look how much money I've made!' It got me thinking about the people in life that make all these false promises to you and try and get you into their crazy schemes. Lyrically, the song is basically just poking fun at those chancers.”

We're able to share the full video for the track, a cool animated treatment that overlay their performance with some rather irritating pop-up ads...

James continues: “We wanted to recreate the annoying nature of pop-up ads blocking the parts of websites that you want to see. Our guitarist Oli animated the video and put in a few hidden surprises along the way.”

Tune in now.

Catch Marsicans at the following shows:

August

24 Leeds Festival 2018

26 Reading Festival 2018

September

6 Cork Cyprus Avenue

7 Dublin Whelan's

8 Northern Ireland Moira Calling 2018

29 Glasgow Tenement Trail

October

6 Neighbourhood Festival 2018

