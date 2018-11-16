Premiere: Magnus Chapple - 'Easy Times'

Magnus Chapple lost his brother at a young age, an unexpected experience of grief that he didn't quite know how to process.

Pushing others away, he found renewed solace in music, as if sketching out his thoughts and feelings on tape would someone enable him to examine them with clarity.

Delving into the deep pool of modern R&B with a dose of lover's rock along the way, Magnus' music came to the attention of Villa Lena bossman Jerome Hadey.

Working in tandem with the label, the songwriter is now ready to unfurl gloomy but beautiful new single 'Easy Times'.

Perfectly etched, it opens with a sultry vocal that recalls King Krule's more downbeat fare, before kicking into something a little more offbeat.

Recalling lover's rock in its soulful gaze, 'Easy Times' stills feels incredibly personal, almost like a diary entry set to music.

Tune in now.

