Premiere: Louis Baker - 'Open'

Louis Baker has this soulful touch to his songwriting that is difficult to shrug off.
Debut album 'Open' is an entrancing experience, with his velvet voice pushing his innate musicality forward.
Album highlight and title track 'Open' finds the Wellington based artist working alongside a fellow New Zealander, with Jordan Rakei taking co-production duties.
“Each song on the album is a conversation. On this record, I try to put life into perspective, battle between the light and the dark, and seek to make sense of the world around me,” Baker explains.
'Open' exemplifies this, with the absorbing production linking perfectly with Louis Baker's absorbing songwriting.
We're able to premiere the spaced out visuals, a video that takes his journey to another dimension.
Tune in now.
