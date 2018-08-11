Premiere: Lou Stone - 'Fictions'

Lou Stone is a citizen of the world.

Born in London, he spent the bulk of his youth in Australia and Montreal, using music as a means to navigate these vastly different realms.

With his debut EP incoming Lou is ready to take the next step, sharing his new single 'Fictions'.

A storming yet serene introduction, it's a bold, lush piece of songwriting, one that seeming emerged naturally in the studio.

He explains: "Fictions is a meditation on all the swirling uncertainty that goes with the end of any relationship. The bones of the song came naturally, and I love how it came to life in the studio”.

We've got first play of the full video, a simple yet powerful performance clip, just Lou Stone and his guitar.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.