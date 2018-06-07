Premiere: Lions Of Dissent - 'Honey From Hell'

Lions Of Dissent began as a solo project, a singular vision expressed in mysterious circumstances.

Since then the project has grown in number, becoming a sprawling psychedelic collective in the process.

Loosely based in the Midlands, Lions Of Dissent don't quite fit in anywhere - too punk to be psych, to psych to be punk, they sit defiantly outside the norm.

A full-on multi-dimensional sonic experience, new single 'Honey From Hell' has a visceral edge, the effects used to create something beautifully brutal.

Clash has first play, and you can check it out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.