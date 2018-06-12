Premiere: Les Big Byrd - 'A Little More Numb'

It's been a big 12 months for Les Big Byrd.

Astute Scandinavian guitar pop, their gloriously named debut LP 'Iran Iraq IKEA' bowled over everyone in its path.

Playing shows across Europe, the band even hit up the UK for a raucous set as part of PNKSLM’s Slimeball 2018 at Rough Trade East in London.

With their LP still setting off alarms across the land, Les Big Byrd are ready to share a new session clip featuring a vital performance of album highlight 'A Little More Numb'.

Recorded shortly before a Danish show, the band took time out to visit Aarhus base Tapetown Studio, and rattled through a furious live session.

We've got first play, and it will blast out any lingering cobwebs from the old year, to usher in the New...

Tune in now.

