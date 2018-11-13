Premiere: Lelo - 'About A Journey'

Lelo is a 21 year old newcomer from Leeds whose dreamy pop songwriting exists in a realm of its own.

Real name Ronan Peaker, he's a fastidious, prolific songwriter, someone who simply seems to breathe music.

New single 'About A Journey' is out now, and it's both endlessly beguiling and cryptic in its approach.

We're able to share the desolate video, and it's a neat counterpoint to the beautifully dreamy music.

Quite abstract in tone and execution, it seems to find another dimension within Lelo's music.

He explains: “It would have been really easy for the video to be a literal portrayal of the lyrics and be filmed in a city centre, but instead we opted for something more desolate and baron.”

“It makes the video more abstract and inviting, almost as if I’m running away from the confinements of a city, which I think is a feeling most people can relate to. I’m really glad we let the song speak for itself and explored a completely different type of journey with the video.”

Tune in now.

