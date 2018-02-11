Premiere: Laura Jean - 'Devotion'

Melbourne's Laura Jean began as a folk auteur, her acoustic-led, highly organic sound tapping into the bottomless well of emotion.

The Australian artist isn't one to stand still, however, continually redefining her aesthetic, continually accepting new ideas.

Working with Chapter Music, Laura Jean flips her songwriting in a synth pop direction with new single 'Devotion'.

Still sparse but defined in an incredibly new way, it's a gorgeous, honey-on-the-ear sound.

Laura Jean explains simply: "What remains after the drama is our devotion to each other."

Directed by Nat Van Den Dungen and DOP Meg White, the visuals present a world to explore. Tune in now.

Catch Laura Jean at the following shows:

November

12 Dublin The Olympia Theatre *

13 London Sebright Arms HEADLINE SHOW

14 London O2 Brixton Academy *

15 Oxford O2 Academy *

16 Brighton The Dome *

18 Cardiff Great Hall *

19 Birmingham O2 Academy 1 *

20 Glasgow O2 Academy *

21 Newcastle Upon Tyne Northumbria University *

* with Courtney Barnett

Photo Credit: Warwick Baker

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.