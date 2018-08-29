Premiere: Lark - 'Can I Colour In Your Hair'

Lark is a quite singular voice.

A producer and songwriter, his music - it's art, after all - breaks boundaries and connects the dots.

New album 'The Last Woman' is out now, a sparkling return rich in invention, and fresh ideas.

Taken from the record, new single 'Can I Colour In Your Hair' is set to gain a special seven inch pressing with an Andrew Weatherall dub on the flip.

Incoming, it's an off piste dollop of electro pop with an artful streak, surprising at every turn while offering some ear-worm melodies in the process.

We're able to share the full visuals, and they're an animated delight - tune in now.

