Premiere: Lake Turner - '1990'

Lake Turner has lingered in the shadows for too long.

The London composer has already worked with Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis, while he has also appeared in the studio with Underword's Karl Hyde and techno maverick Ewan Pearson.

Deciding to focus on his own material, incoming EP 'Prime Mover' is a remarkable introduction, a potent selection of powerful electronics.

New song '1990' is stripped from this EP, and we're delighted to be able to share it before anyone else.

The wisps of vocal fragments contain an unearthly innocence, while the undulating electronics nod towards analogue technology while embracing the latest innovations.

It's a potent, heady, swirling brew, made all the more emphatic by the video, constructed by Primarywave.

A plea to look up from your phone and embrace the world around you, it captures that sense of journeying into the unknown.

Tune in now.

