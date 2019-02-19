Premiere: Lady Legs - 'Patience'

Alabama group Lady Legs are on the rise.

New album 'Off Days' is incoming, a potent Southern brew from a band whose classic take on songwriting still feels resolute and utterly fresh.

Album highlight 'Patience' is a concise introduction to their sound, with those charming slide guitars interconnecting with those yearning vocals.

Broadening their sound while reinforcing that sense of purpose, the single was laid down at Communicating Vessels in-house studio in the historic Woodlawn district of Birmingham.

Close friend and collaborator Sara Hagale has constructed a full video for the single, and it's hand-drawn animation is a beautifully done compliment to the band's songwriting.

Lady Legs’ John Sims explains: "’Patience’ is about drifting through the mundane daily grind of the workweek, clinging onto your hopes and trusting it will all be worth it in the end...”

Tune in now.

