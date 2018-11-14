Premiere: Krush Puppies - 'Passata'

South London crew Krush Puppies have turned DIY necessity into a style.

The band's torn and tattered production techniques give their music a raw energy, managing to demolish the divide between their live sound and the studio.

New single 'Passata' is a low key return, dropping the tempo to find renewed space amid their guitar noise squall.

Set to be available on seven inch via Flying Vinyl, the track is a neat return, full of subtleties, and hidden treats.

To create a video Krush Puppies simply got together and cut apart from old art school stock footage, creating a surrealistic dream-scape in the process.

An inviting, engaging, and deeply left of centre return, it's an oddly addictive document, at times quite trippy and curiously emotional.

Tune in now.

Krush Puppies will play The Great Escape First Fifty with Squid and Emerson Snowe @ The Macbeth, London on November 27th.

