Premiere: Kirk Spencer ft. Lexus and Pollena - 'Animals'

Kirk Spencer is a name to watch.

A vivid producer and songwriter, his work seems to have its own flavour, its own style.

New single 'Animals' has that effervescent digital touch, with slight Eastern flourishes sitting against those hip-hop leaning beats.

Linking with close friends Lexus and Pollena, Kirk seems to find a new path, unlocking another level in his music.

He explains: "'Animals' started off as an instrumental made to an advert with some animals in it. My friend Lexus and I wrote the song in his bedroom. We embodied what it was like for us growing up in Nottingham through the eyes of us as kids.”

Clash has first play of the video, and it's an arresting, vital watch - tune in now.

