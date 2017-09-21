Premiere: K1D - 'Yoshi' ft. Woodie Smalls

K1D has his roots in Senegal, yet this European talent is setting his sights on the international realm.

A calm and self-assured talent, K1D has watched his profile blow up over the past 18 months, after recording a stunning COLORS session and featuring on the NBA 2K18 soundtrack.

New single 'Yoshi' is exactly what needed to be said, at the exactly the right time to say it. 808milli takes charge of production, while Woodie Smalls is on hand to amplify the energy a little.

Really, though, K1D is the star of the show - a confident, perpetually creative MC, his bars resonate in a way few other rising rappers manage to match.

The visuals are pretty damn slick, too; with this much talent on show, you'd be foolish to bet against K1D conquering the globe.

Tune in now.

