Premiere: Jethro Heston - 'Only Girl' ft. Adam Engle

Jethro Heston wanted to get back in touch with his roots.

Experimenting with some hip-hop and UKG beats, he started pinning down a few ideas, seizing on that adolescent energy.

Seeking out Blonde's Adam Engle, the velvet vocals take the track to another dimension - and new single 'Only Girl' was born.

Deliciously infectious, the ravey, old school energy is enhanced by the eye-catching video, featuring some members of Evolution’s HouseWarmers Dance School.

Shot in a dank tunnel covered in graffiti, the sight of those expert dancers cutting shapes to Jethro Heston's music creates the perfect package.

Jethro explains: "I have wanted to do a dancing music video for a long time, because of my ATM Rave video for 'Cut Me Loose' which went viral, I thought cutting shapes would be the perfect theme. All the guys from HouseWarmers were amazing and I think the style is perfect for the song. It took us almost two months to complete the video from the time of filming to the end of the final edit. We wanted to get it perfect, so hopefully all the work has paid off."

Tune in now.

'Only Girl' is out now - order HERE.

