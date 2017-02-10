Premiere: Jaz Karis - 'Petty Lover'

The soulful sounds of Jaz Karis crash-landed on our stereo last year, with her five track EP 'Into The Wilderness' showcasing her jazz-tinged approach.

Operating loosely in the field of R&B, each new song from Jaz seems to surge into fresh ground, with the artist rapidly coming into her own.

New double A-side single 'Petty Lover' and 'Pretty Dreamer' showcase two sides of her work, and we're delighted to be able to premiere something fresh from the fast rising singer.

'Petty Lover' keeps it simple, the soulful vocal backed with sparse arrangement, the production fuelled by Aston Rudi.

Blissful, beautiful music with that R&B feel, it's a sign that Jaz Karis isn't about to sacrifice her independence for anyone.

She explains: "It's not about being inspired by their fame or recognition - I respect these artists who make music on their own terms and have their own authentic sound - I don't want to just follow a trend and do what's popular right now just for the sake of it."

Tune in now.

