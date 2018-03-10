Premiere: Jaye Jayle - 'No Trail'

Jaye Jayle are ready to unveil the next chapter of their ongoing tale, with new album 'No Trail And Other Unholy Paths' set to be released shortly.

Envisaged as spread across two sides of vinyl, Side A and Side B interweave, essentially becoming one document, where each path interlocks.

The album was produced by Dean Hurley, David Lynch’s music supervisor of the last twelve years, and will be followed by a full tour.

'No Trail' is a minimalist piece taken from the album, the tumbling torrent of notes effortlessly contained within the undulating structure.

Ethan (Director) takes charge of the visuals, with four different characters representing an aspect of Evan (from Jaye Jayle) - a ritual at the end converges them.

"We filmed across a beach near Dungeness, a flat, almost desert like part of England which houses a gigantic power station. I decided on the location before we fully fleshed out the idea, so there was a lot of inspiration to take from the landscapes. Derek Jarman, an incredible film-maker once lived in a cottage out by the power station, his films have an amazing magical realism that I think we reference in the film."

"There was an entirely different ending to the film originally and I'd imagine around 40% of the footage we actually used in the edit came through improvisation. There was just so many different tangents you could go on shooting in a place like that."

Jaye Jayle live dates with Emma Ruth Rundle:

November

3 Manchester Soup Kitchen

4 Bristol Rough Trade

6 Glasgow Stereo

7 Newcastle The Cluny

8 London Oslo

