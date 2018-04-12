Premiere: Janset - 'Gift Of The Gab'

Janset seems able to join the dots.

Stylistically the producer's work leaps between grime, trap, dubstep and countless other underground styles, while her use of the piano provides an additional emotive edge.

Initially emerging as part of dubstep crew Stinkahbell, her potent solo catalogue features releases on Sin City, Terrorhythm, Bullet Train, Studio Rockers and other vital imprints.

Ending another stellar year in fine style, Janset has shared her provocative new single 'Gift Of The Gab', a biting return that acts as a kind of mission statement.

The rolling beat nods towards the influence of trap while remaining true to her grime roots, with the vocal drawing its power from UK street culture.

The visuals have an international feel, while Janset roaming through a twilight cityscape before emerging at an airport in Istanbul.

Stylishly crafted, you can check it out below.

