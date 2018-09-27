Premiere: Jacob Banks ft. Seinabo Sey - 'Be Good To Me'

Jacob Banks and Seinabo Sey link on new track 'Be Good To Me'.

The two are close collaborators, with Jacob appearing on the Swedish artist's recent LP.

A wonderful pairing, the duo link once more on new track 'Be Good To Me', a highlight of Jacob Banks' incoming 'Village' LP.

Of the album itself Jacob explains: “I tried to embrace all that I’ve lived through and experienced, and that gave me the mental freedom to let go and express everything I’m feeling, the good and the bad. And I think when you can pinpoint what’s really going on inside you, those themes are universal. We’re all striving for the same things – love, acceptance and an understanding of who we are.”

'Be Good To Me' has a taut, emotionally charged atmosphere, the future soul setting allowing the two to link on equal terms.

Two stellar vocalists, 'Be Good To Me' has a hard-hitting edge, one that is amplified by the beautifully shot visuals.

We've got first play of this emotionally charged video - tune in now.

'Village' will be released on November 2nd.

For tickets to the latest Jacob Banks shows click HERE.

Photo Credit: Grace Rivera

