Premiere: HYYTS - 'Bullet'

Scottish duo HYYTS push the boundaries of pop to the limit.

Across a flurry of singles the group have sketched out a unique alt-pop vision, dazzling with colour and laced with potent melody.

New single 'Bullet' is their next statement, a soaring return that once more asks continual questions of how we define synthetic pop.

Digital melodies link to potent lyricism, with the single upping the game yet again. The visuals, too, are a real feast of challenging imagery, with director Harry Barber helping HYYTS to make their fetish desires into a reality.

Adam says: "We were really interested in it being quite shocking and a little bit scary..."

"We teamed up with filmmaker and director Harry Barber and basically put ourselves into a bunch of sado-masochistic scenarios in a house on the outskirts of London. Harry absolutely nailed bringing the ideas we had to life and really got behind the whole project. When I showed it to my dad he was freaked out and said that I scared him so I think that can only mean we did what we set out to do."

Tune in now.

HYYTS will play a headline show at Glasgow’s Poetry Club on January 31st.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.