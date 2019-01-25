Premiere: Hexmaze - 'Hex Hex Hex'

Hexmaze are a law unto themselves.

Nominally based in London but hiving themselves away from the city's rush, the band's biting post-punk has an energetic sense of creativity.

Hexmaze's producer and drummer Sophie Nicole Ellison, also known as HUSSY, is probably familiar to you through her solo work, and each member has their own voice.

Working together, though, is what gives Hexmaze their addictive unity, and nowhere is this more evident than new single 'Hex Hex Hex'.

Dark-edged guitar music that gleams with possibility, the visuals feature a tarot reading, and the fruits of temptation.

An excellent primer for what Hexmaze could deliver in 2019, you can check out 'Hex Hex Hex' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.