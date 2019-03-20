Premiere: Hembree - 'Almost'

Kansas outfit Hembree love a scorching, old school riff.

In thrall to the power of the six string, their electrified work outs are already causing a stir Stateside.

New album 'House On Fire' lands in April, but we're able to share new 80s tinged scorcher 'Almost'.

Fuzzed out riffs and potent songwriting from the Kansas crew, it's a song about missed opportunities, about conflicting emotions.

Frontman Isaac Flynn commented:

"The song is through the lens of a relationship, where someone is all in and someone isn’t. This concept applies to all of life's relationships. There has to be a balance when it comes to dependency. It's a familiar feeling that I think we've all dealt with, and 'Almost' is about getting through that stage and reflecting on all you went through."

"It's a song with a bit of lament. A what-could-we-have-been? scenario. Lately, I’ve been finding more depth in the narrative, and I love that I’m still discovering meaning in this song. Also, I can't wait to play that riff live."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Stephen Shireman

