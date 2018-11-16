Premiere: Harry Jay-Steele - 'Ancient Waves'

Harry Jay-Steele has never been afraid of facing up to something stark, that uncomfortable nuance of light and shade.

Second EP ‘Can You Hear Us Now’ epitomises this. Perhaps his broadest, deepest selection of songs yet, it will land through Naim Records on December 7th.

New song 'Ancient Waves' leads the way, with the minimalist aesthetic seeming to allow each searing word to hit home.

The visuals for the song were filmed in the Brecon Beacons, a stunning part of North Wales that acts as a suitably bold backdrop.

Harry explains: "The video is based around the concept of two elements which I felt could reflect the lyrical meaning behind the song, Caves and Cairns. Caves representing the mental darkness described in the chorus; the contrasting between the light in the outside settings infers the struggle of pulling yourself out from that place. Cairns (an ancient pile of human-made rocks) features in the lyrics of the second verse: 'Just like a cairn place on top of the hill...'"

"This acts as a metaphor for the wisdom of the spirit that helps to guide me out from mental darkness but also of the wisdom found in ancient civilisations and the lessons that can be learnt from them.’"

Tune in now.

Catch Harry Jay-Steele at London venue Servants Jazz Quarters on January 22nd.

