Premiere: Hannah Grace - 'With You'

Hannah Grace first caught attention by uploading a series of covers to YouTube, each one showcasing her imperious, precocious talents.

Re-arranging colossal pop hits, she even caught the attention of Lady Gaga, racking up millions of streams in the process.

Deciding to focus on her own work, the songwriter closed 2018 with collaborative EP 'December', a Christmas themed release that featured contributions from Gabrielle Aplin.

Opening 2019 in fine style, Hannah Grace has showcased the supple, delicate, but ultimately empowering songwriting of 'With You'.

An evocative, pastoral return, the song is accompanied by a neat video, inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi - whereby broken objects are repaired with gold, the cracks incorporated as art.

Using this as a metaphor, Hannah Grace hones in on the healing power of companionship, and the importance of people being there for one another.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bjorn Franklin

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.