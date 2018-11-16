Premiere: HANĀ - 'Demons & Lies'

HANĀ was born in Cumbria, but came to make Manchester her base.

Immersing herself in the city's vivid music scene, she rapidly came of age, developing a potent, deeply original voice.

Still only 20 years old, HANĀ is definitely worth watching over the next 12 months, with a host of releases and live shows planned.

New single 'Demons & Lies' offers vivid electro-pop, with the rising talent channelling her outrageous energy into one potent three minute statement.

She explains: "'Demons & Lies' is about a one-sided relationship, where the girl is suffering from her insecurities and doubts, making her feel that she is not enough for the boy she loves. When deep down she has realised that he is no longer who she thought he was; his heart is full of demons and lies. I think a lot of people can relate to this."

Given full representation in the video, 'Demons & Lies' is a stellar return.

Tune in now.

