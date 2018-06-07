Premiere: Haiku Salut - 'The More And Moreness'

Haiku Salut have always been out there on their own, a band who occupy a singular realm.

Matching post-punk to electronics and so much more beside, their work moves from soothing synth-addled ambience to brisk sonic abstraction.

Never failing to fascinate, Haiku Salut will release a new album later this year, with 'There Is No Elsewhere' dropping via PRAH Recordings on September 7th.

New song 'The More And Moreness' uses short cyclical patterns to build up into something imposing, a deft, beautifully pieced together work.

The band's Sophie Barkerwood explains...

'The More And Moreness' started life as the soundtrack for an ice-cream van on the North-West coast. We were asked to write something illuminating for a travelling art exhibit and the bones of this song are it. It used to have a whole different twinkly introduction. A dead music box, in a dreary seaside town, coming back to life. The end section with the accordion loops and the brass band were written very quickly, I barely remember how that came together. One day it wasn’t there and then it was, in all its moreness.

The beginning of the track as you hear it now was written on Christmas Day in 2015 after acquiring some new speakers. It was hanging around for ages, we didn’t know what to do with it and didn’t recognise that the two pieces belonged together for a long time. Sometimes you just have to wait it out. It was a wonderful feeling when it all clicked into place.

The final results were recorded with Glastonbury brass, while the James Machin directed video places Haiku Salut as an unlikely band of revolutionaries. She continues:

"The video is an inky dark noir, we play a group of revolutionaries working together to bring an explosive change to the World. Much like the brass band, the revolution is bigger than the sum of its parts."

Video director James Machin (Grawl!x) added: "The premise came from a short film I wrote a few years ago. We then combined that with the idea of Haiku as a band of revolutionaries, which I thought was quite a striking image. Mainly, the theme relates to the album in that it's about community resisting oppressive bullies."

Tune in now.

Catch Haiku Salut at the following shows:

September

20 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

21 Glasgow The Great Eastern

22 Morecambe More Music

27 Manchester Deaf Institute

28 Wirksworth Town Hall

29 Nottingham Contemporary

October

2 Bristol The Cube

3 Oxford Hard of Hearing Centre

4 Norwich Arts Centre

5 London St John On Bethnal Green

6 Brighton The Haunt

For tickets to the latest shows from Haiku Salut click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.