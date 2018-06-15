Premiere: H. Grimace - 'In The Body'

H. Grimace are a puzzle waiting to be solved.

Yet the further into their quizzical adventures you embark, the stranger, the more beguiling the results become.

Releasing their debut album last year, the post-punk quartet matched slate grey atmospherics against stark observations on daily life.

Brand new single 'In The Body' is a fascinating return, with that stabbing guitar riff set against scattered drums and those endlessly intriguing lyrics.

Monochrome post-punk delivered with unerring accuracy and wonderful poise, it's a step beyond their debut LP whilst remaining tangentially connected to its creative universe.

British artist Georgina Starr directs the visuals, peering into an eerily familiar futuristic realm where women communicate via coded gesture and a new language formed via sculpted breath. She comments:

“The bubble is from the body, it is both sacred and profane. It is birth—the beginning of everything. It’s the first breath, the first word and the first sculpture. It is also a voice: the inside spoken OUT LOUD! The material is feminine. When it is chewed it becomes a potion or spell to transport and transform.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.