Premiere: Gus Harvey - 'The Mirror'

Gus Harvey is following her art.

Raised in South London, her smoky R&B vibes saw her linking with some stellar producers, before deciding to move to Berlin.

Immersing herself in the German capital's astonishing creative environment, she returned to London last year to focus on a full EP.

Working alongside Audio Bullys' Tom Dinsdale in his Hackney studio, 'TXC' is the perfect primer for her vivid but soulful alt-pop sound.

The full EP is incoming, with Clash able to share new single 'The Mirror' as a quick preview.

Pointed of vocal and taut of arrangement, the lyric speaks clearly about "guilt and accountability", revealing the tail of a hit and run driver.

Speaking on the track, Gus states: “'The Mirror’ is about calling someone out on figuratively driving away from a hit and run incident. The EP explores similar ideas of guilt and accountability - the 'villains' in our own life stories and how they pop up behind us sometimes, if we look in the rearview."

The bold new video is online now, and we're delighted to showcase it before anyone else.

