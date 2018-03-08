Premiere: GRRRL - 'Wanna Dance'

London organisation In Place Of War recently acted as a catalyst for a new group, a project bringing together revolutionary women with an internationally broad heritage.

Focussed on London, GRRRL released their debut EP 'Woyale' earlier in the year, an explosive introduction that left a profound impact. Invited to perform in Melbourne as part of the Commonwealth Games, GRRRL decided to shoot a video while they were there.

'Wanna Dance' is an energy-fuelled offering, matching 90s rave influences to a stellar, on-point message.

Laima Leyton, GRRRL musical director, explains: “When writing ‘Wanna Dance’ with GRRRL, they immediately related to a 90s rave vibe. And I thought, they've nailed it! From then on, it was great fun. We partied every second while making this track. Nothing was very serious or pretentious so ideas were flowing all of the time. Really wish making music was always how it was with this one. Enjoy!”

Cassie De Colling directs the visuals, and she "wanted to make something that would represent the global voice they have."

The results are spectacular, taking GRRRL's vision literally to the other side of the globe. Wiyaala, GRRRL, adds: "If you had said to me a year ago, I would be shooting a high energy music video with GRRRL on a skyscraper rooftop in Australia, I would have said you were crazy! But the chance to work with a top Australian video director has been a fantastic learning opportunity."

Tune in now.

