Premiere: Gnarkats - 'Take Me Away'

Belfast's own Gnarkats have a knack for producing spiky pop songs that get stuck in your head for days.

A power trio that sit between punk's onslaught and a thirst for melody, the group recently challenged themselves to re-record a fan favourite.

'Take Me Away' is a tender but fun offering, with its sloping guitar line reminiscent of 90s alt-rock doyens such as Pavement or Sebadoh.

It's a neat dose of guitar pop minimalism, and comes equipped with some eye-catching DIY visuals.

Airing for the first time on Clash, you can check out the video for 'Take Me Away' below.

