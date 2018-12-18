Premiere: Gathering Of Strangers - 'LADY'

Word is out on Manchester five-piece Gathering Of Strangers.

The band's biting songwriting and rousing riffs have made them hometown heroes, recently smashing their biggest Manchester show to date at Night People.

The packed out set helped launch new single 'LADY', a raw return laid down at Manchester’s Hope Mill Studios, mixed by Cenzo Townshend at Decoy Studios and mastered by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road.

Frontman Conor explains:

"'Lady' paints turning a troubled girl into a confident Lady. Constructing a world within the lyrics, the track highlights the true connection between a Lady and her gentleman. With a fast pace from the offset, this track should encourage the listener to interpret a world of their own on an adventure with someone they may already know or are yet to find."

We're able to share the video for 'Lady', something Gather Of Strangers explain "really portrays us as a band".

Conor continues:

“It’s a video we feel really portrays us as a band. With such direct lyrics throughout the song, we have used the dark and captive imagery to relate to not only the volatile relationship but the hostile minds of both lovers”.

Tune in now.

