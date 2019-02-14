Premiere: Fwonte - 'Peyi a'

Here's a true fact you might not be aware of: the Canadian city of Montreal boasts one of the largest, and most historic Haitian communities outside of the island itself.

They've had an incalculable impact on Montreal life, adding something different while retaining vivid elements of their own incredibly distinct culture.

Fwonte hails from this tradition, and his work is steeped in the culture, history, and heritage of Haiti. 'No Wampa 3' was released last year, fusing left field electronics, pop-centric melodies, the sounds he knew from the family and friends who kept Haitian culture alive.

'Peyi a' is a real highlight, a love song to Haiti that has now been given an incredible video treatment. Expanding on Fwonte's visual universe it's a gripping, vivid affair.

He comments: "This is about a country in mutation. In the song's lyrics, Wangol, a voodoo spirit, is called upon: 'Wangol, you’re leaving. When will I see you again? The country is changing'. The words describe the Haitian people’s hope of a better future for the country..."

Tune in now.

Fwonte takes NO WANGA EXPERIENCE to Montreal's Le Balcon on March 2nd as part of Nuit blanche à Montréal.

