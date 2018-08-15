Premiere: Future Get Down - 'Here Come The Wreckers'

Edinburgh's Future Get Down made their live debut a mere 12 months ago, but already they've made their mark.

Bruising electro pop with some dark elements, the band's live appearances bristle with potential, pitting pop-centric melodies against almost industrial tones.

Sharpened techno pop aligned to brittle electronics, Future Get Down's new 'EP2' finds the band surging into dark new arenas.

We're able to share EP cut 'Here Come The Wreckers', alongside some fantastic retro-futuristic visuals.

Reminiscent of those early 80s computer graphics, this is Tron gone wild on the streets of Edinburgh.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.