Premiere: Fredrik Kinbom - 'Swede Hollow'

Some people chose minimalism, others have minimalism thrust upon them.

Berlin-based Swede Fredrik Kinbom could be accused of honouring both schools of thought, through his own work and that of a collaborator.

A lap steel player, singer and songwriter, he recently toured with the likes of Gemma Ray, Moulettes, Alberta Cross and Ned Collette, before settling down to record some of his own thoughts.

'Songs For Lap Steel And Harmonium' is due on November 2nd, and the title actually explains the concept running through the record, utilising a remarkably sparse palette.

He explains: "With 'Songs for Lap Steel and Harmonium' I set out to write and record an album where the only instruments accompanying my voice are the lap steel guitar (acoustic and electric) and the harmonium, or pump organ. Both are instruments dear to my heart, and both are sort of on the garbage dump of history (as their respective heydays are long gone)."

"But my music does not look to the past. Nor does it interest me to play the kind of music these instruments are mainly associated with, but rather to tap into their rich textures and combined expressive potential and create my own kind of soundscapes and songs."

'Swede Hollow' appears on the record, and it seems to tap into the core of Fredrik's work, a remarkably subtle piece of songwriting executed with real style.

This video is a live clip, a simply shot effort that lets his music breath - completely gripping, it demonstrates that the most minimal of set ups can still be the most effective.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.