Premiere: Finn Andrews - 'Love, What Can I Do?'

Finn Andrews comes with a fair amount of history.

Forming The Veils at 16, the group have released five studio albums, appeared in the Twin Peaks reboot, and had some stellar critical acclaim roll in their direction.

As a solo artist, Finn is ready to pursue something singular, something extremely personal to him.

New solo album 'One Piece At A Time' was fuelled by a break up, and his return to New Zealand, a reconnection with his roots that was both soothing and inspiring.

Out later this year, the album is preceded by wonderful new song 'Love, What Can I Do?', a softly poetic return that stuns in its simplicity.

"I’ve got 'Love, What Can I Do?' right at the top of the record," Finn tells Clash. "I had a feeling it would be the first track, mostly because I just loved that opening chord. My dad often teaches me a weird piano chord when he comes to visit; I always ask for new ones because I’m still kind of a beginner on piano. It’s a cool little chord, and I thought it was appropriate to start with a chord from my father."

"I feel like there is something I have been trying to do for a long time in this song," he continues. "All the vocals are done live, which is something I’ve tried to do with The Veils but things always seem to end up getting cut up. But this one was start-to-finish just live there in the room. I’m not wearing headphones; I wanted it to be as much like playing a live show as possible. I love how intimate it is, I’ve wanted to write a song like that for a while."

