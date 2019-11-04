Premiere: Fil Bo Riva - 'Different But One'

Berlin based Italian songwriter Fil Bo Riva is ready to come of age.

His evocatively titled debut album 'Beautiful Sadness' is out now, a record packed with longing, with a certain bittersweet quality.

A sense of loss permeates much of his work, plaintive indie folk with that soaring, racing voice at the centre.

Fil Bo Riva really captures something on 'Different But One', with the full video now available online.

Opening in swathes of dream-like red, it then switches up to take an Old West setting before driving to the dramatic conclusion.

A mini-epic set to Fil Bo Riva's riveting songwriting, 'Different But One' is a superb exposition from the Italian born talent.

Tune in now.

Catch Fil Bo Riva at London's Oslo venue on May 1st.

