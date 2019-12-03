Premiere: Febueder - 'Animation'

Rising pop partnership Febueder needed some time away from the studio.

Based around Ascot, they spotted a poster for Circus Vegas, and decided to catch a matinee performance.

Enraptured, they immediately began sketching out something new, channeling what they had seen into music.

New single 'Animation' is the result. Febueder explain...

“The notion of a state circus inspired what would eventually become 'Animation'. The foundation of the song was promptly made in the evening of Circus Vegas’s matinee in Ascot and was one of the speediest songs to develop."

"A springy riff and hefty tumbling percussion adorn the lyrical earnestness. More broadly, instrumentally and lyrically the track highlights the duplicitous nature of performance (as a profession or in day-to-day life). In the same way, at a circus a shadow exists behind the curtain of what is ostensibly a joyous, elegant, and skilful display.”

We've got first play of the dashing video, one that follows a performance of another nature. Featuring a mime artist, the clip plays on the increasingly dysfunctional divide between the performance and the performer.

The pair explain...

“The video follows a mime artist. It is selectively shot in soft focus to accentuate the disorientation and paranoia between the mask (the performance) and the man behind it. The protagonist buries a part of himself and wipes the mask clean, only to reapply it and begin the performance once more. The character’s delirium comes to life on screen as an inhuman entity which resembles something extraordinarily animated.”

Tune in now.

Catch Febueder at the following shows:

March

22 Norwich Bermuda Bob's

24 Bristol Crofters Rights

26 Brighton Prince Albert

31 London Old Blue Last

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.