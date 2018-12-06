Premiere: Favours - 'In The Night'

Canadian four-piece Favours craft sounds hewn from the far corners of your dreams.

Nuanced blends of light and shade, their eerie new wave sound uses beat up old synths to fuel their post-punk desires.

New single 'In The Night' was recorded with Josh Korody (Dilly Dally, Weaves), and it uses male/female vocals to embody lyrical identities.

Dark hewn pop, it's said to be "a ballad for the stuck ones in an un-fulfilling cycle of repetition. It's about escaping from the banality of the day and longing for the dreams that seem just out of reach."

The full video features snippets of films from the Criterion collection, cut up and pasted together to suggest new narratives.

A bewitching, entrancing watch, you can check it out below.

